At the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday January 27, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Warren Polo. Loving mother of Robert Smith and his wife Amy of Milton. Dear grandmother of Catherine (David) and Kimberly (Trisha). Great grandmother of Ethan and Logan. Predeceased by her parents and siblings. Loraine will be missed by her nieces, nephews and their families. Loraine will also be missed by her many friends. Visitation will be held at the COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street on Friday January 31, 2020 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at the Free Methodist Church, 450 Lansdowne Street East on Saturday February 1st, 2020 at 1:00 pm with visitation prior to the service from 11:00 am - 12:30 pm. Interment Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In memory of Loraine donations, if desired may be made to the Free Methodist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 30, 2020