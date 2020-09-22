1/1
Evelyn (Luff) Caister
Peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late David Caister. Loving mother of Bob (Lori). Fondly remembered by her grandchildren Scott (Jocelyn), Sheri, Kate (Jeff), Paige (Jeff), Neil and by her great grandchildren Kaden, Payton, Brynne, Brooke, Charlotte and Reese. Dear sister of Earl, Elva and Ivan. Predeceased by her infant son Walter, brother Art and sister Lila. Also lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was a Postmaster in Oakwood, Ontario for many years. She enjoyed reading, collecting stamps & coins, her faith and most of all her family. Private Family Visitation & Funeral Service. A Private Family visitation and Funeral Service will be held. Interment Coboconk Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Hospice Peterborough or Trinity Full Gospel Church, Coboconk would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the COBOCONK COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME 6644 Hwy. #35, Coboconk, Ontario (705) 454-3913. www.communityfuneralhomes.com

