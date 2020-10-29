It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts, Michael (Cheryl), Stephen (Kimberly), and Laurie (David) Riley, announce the passing of our family matriarch, Evelyn Rosenburgh (Poole). In her 100th year, Evelyn passed away in the loving arms of her family on October 13, 2020 at St. Joseph's at Fleming, Peterborough Ontario. Mom is survived by her sisters-in-law Joyce Poole and Verna Poole. Born on June 2, 1921 in Bobcaygeon Ontario to CH and Jessie Poole. What a life this lady created with 3 children, 8 loving grandchildren and 14 wonderful great-grandchildren. Mom is the second oldest of six and all are predeceased, Gertrude, Frank, Ross, Ruth and Bruce. Learning to drive a car at eleven, graduating from high school at fifteen to do the bookkeeping in her parents Chrysler dealership where she was an active participant. After five years with our dad who was serving in the RCAF during World War 2, Evelyn and Donald were married in 1947. After marrying, they moved to Peterborough where they lead a very active life being fully engaged in family and community and continued for more than 60 years. Mom's interests were in the Boy Scouts - Leader and Gilwellian, St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, Eastern Star, Lady Shriners, Buckhorn Wildlife Festival (secretary for 19 yrs), Buckhorn Historical Society, Beautiful Buckhorn and all the wonderful friends they made in the Buckhorn Community. She accompanied Don on many of his political activities, which she enjoyed immensely. In the middle of raising a family and all her community activities, mom graduated college at the age of fifty-one from the ECE course w top honours. Mom then went on to start her own business in early childhood education and educating children remained a primary focus of hers through the education of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While the community was her interest, her great love was her grandchildren spending holidays and beautiful summer afternoons at the cottage on Pigeon Lake with Mark and Tim, Lara, Meghan, Jana, Geoffrey, Sarah-Jayne and Sean. We would be remiss, if we did not mention mom's long-time childhood friend, Phyllis Codlin. Mom and Phyllis became friends before school age and continued to be "best friends" throughout their lives. Along with their spouses, they enjoyed laughter with many dinners, trips and card games. Their true friendship was one to admire! What do you say about a woman who had so much intelligence, character and caring, all we can say is that our mother in her quiet humble way, made her family, her community and the world she lived in a much better place. "Super Mom", we will miss your wisdom, guidance, and love (your yummy lemon meringue pie) so much but we know you are now in heaven with dad, your parents, your siblings and all those that have been in your life and gone before you. We are very thankful to the AMAZING and WONDERFUL staff at "St. Joseph's at Fleming". We really cannot say enough good things about the staff there, especially on her floor (Creekside B). The care, support, and dignity you gave her throughout this process and during her two and a half years living there is appreciated, and we took comfort in knowing she was always looked after. Thank you for your help, compassion, and professionalism. Arrangements entrusted to the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 365 Rubidge St. As per Evelyn's wishes, cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life to take place in 2021. Soon, our cousin The Right Reverend Dr. Philip Poole, will be conducting a small family memorial service on zoom to honour mom/grama. Online condolences can be made a www.comstockkaye.com
If desired, you may donate thru www.comstockkaye.com
or contact the funeral home 705-745-4683 for the following organizations: Scouts Canada - Peterborough, Ont. Beautiful Buckhorn Taskforce Buckhorn Community Care