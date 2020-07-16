1/1
Evelyn Mae BURKE
Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the age of 82. Evelyn is the loving mother of Ronald Burke (Donna), Shelly Giguere, Kathy Caston (Larry) and Randy Burke (Diana). Beloved grandmother and great-grandmother to many. Dear sister of Charles Ross. She will be missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will take place at the Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay on Friday, July 17 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will take place in the chapel on Saturday, July 18 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Smith's Cemetery, Woodville. Due to COVID-19, restrictions apply. All attendees are required to bring and wear a mask. For further information please visit thebao.ca.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
