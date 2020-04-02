|
|
It is with great sadness that the Mosier family announces the peaceful passing of Evelyn on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Princess Gardens Retirement Residence in her 86th year. Evelyn was the beloved wife of George for 67 years and was predeceased by her parents, Percy and Charles Higgins of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, USA. Evelyn was lovingly cared for in her final years by her devoted husband, George and the supportive and com-passionate staff at Princess Gardens Retirement Resi-dence. Evelyn will always be loved and remembered by her five children, George Mosier Jr. (Catherine) of Okotoks, AB., Pamela Fridell of Sorrento, BC, Gregory Mosier (Joan) of Peterborough, ON., James Mosier (Susan) of Lakefield, ON., Jacqueline Bishop (Tom) of Winnipeg, MB. and by her nine grandchildren, Aaron, Shane (Robyn), Shad (Carrie), Mishael, Michael (Stefanie), Elizabeth (Adam), Tayler (Liam), Thomas (Allie), Curtis (Geena). Evelyn is also survived by her eight great-grandchildren, Elijah, Able, Pearl, Austin, Elise, Terry, Charlotte and Calvin. Evelyn was a skilled ceramic artist, painter and crafter who spent many years as an instructor and friend to all in a senior residence. Her greatest joy was creating beautiful, hand painted rocking chairs for her grandchildren. Evelyn was also an active member of the UCW at Lakefield United Church and a founding and active member of the Lakefield PROBUS Club. She created and was the editor of the club's monthly newsletter. Cremation is entrusted to Hendren Funeral Homes, Lakefield. Due to the current health crisis, a Celebration of Evelyn's Life will take place at a later date. Online con-dolences and memorial donations may be made to Survivors Abreast Peter-borough as expressions of sympathy by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 2, 2020