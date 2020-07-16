Evelyn WILLIAMS

Evelyn died peacefully at her home at Princess Gardens on Friday, July 3. 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Norman Llewellyn Williams and loving mother of Frances (George Ade) of Toronto, Ont., Glenna (Tom Tiedje) of Victoria BC, and Jim (Melody) of Ortonville, Michigan. Grandmother of Melyssa (Kelly), Heather (Leo), Brianna, Megan, David (Michelle), Eric (Marianne), Ian, and Kristen (Kyle) and her seven great grandchildren: Stirling, Sylvester, Apolline, Mia, Lana, Ryan and Ellisyn. Evelyn cared deeply for her family. Born and raised in Vancouver, Evelyn & Norm moved to Peterborough in 1962 and they enjoyed an active life with friends and neighbours. Together they were valued members of the Trinity United Church community, they enjoyed early morning meditation gatherings at the Mount, Tai Chi, long walks, and pursuing a healthy lifestyle. Evelyn continued her pursuit of wellness by participating in classes and activities well into her 90's. She was also an avid reader, gardener, and keen nutritionist. A lifelong animal lover, her recent roommate was a feline named Samantha. Her final years were lived at Princess Gardens and the family is very grateful for the support and care she received from the Staff who became her extended family. During these years she enjoyed learning how to paint with water colour, gatherings with the Quaker Meeting group, and so appreciated the community of musicians and special visitors who often enhanced life for the residents. The family is particularly grateful to the care given Evelyn by Dionne, Dr. A Morelli and Dr. Marc Essak. In her final days she spent hours on the phone with her family for whom she expressed much love and gratitude. Her laughter and compassion will be remembered and she will be greatly missed. A private family celebration of her life will happen in the future when travel is possible. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
.