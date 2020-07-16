1/1
Evelyn WILLIAMS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn died peacefully at her home at Princess Gardens on Friday, July 3. 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Norman Llewellyn Williams and loving mother of Frances (George Ade) of Toronto, Ont., Glenna (Tom Tiedje) of Victoria BC, and Jim (Melody) of Ortonville, Michigan. Grandmother of Melyssa (Kelly), Heather (Leo), Brianna, Megan, David (Michelle), Eric (Marianne), Ian, and Kristen (Kyle) and her seven great grandchildren: Stirling, Sylvester, Apolline, Mia, Lana, Ryan and Ellisyn. Evelyn cared deeply for her family. Born and raised in Vancouver, Evelyn & Norm moved to Peterborough in 1962 and they enjoyed an active life with friends and neighbours. Together they were valued members of the Trinity United Church community, they enjoyed early morning meditation gatherings at the Mount, Tai Chi, long walks, and pursuing a healthy lifestyle. Evelyn continued her pursuit of wellness by participating in classes and activities well into her 90's. She was also an avid reader, gardener, and keen nutritionist. A lifelong animal lover, her recent roommate was a feline named Samantha. Her final years were lived at Princess Gardens and the family is very grateful for the support and care she received from the Staff who became her extended family. During these years she enjoyed learning how to paint with water colour, gatherings with the Quaker Meeting group, and so appreciated the community of musicians and special visitors who often enhanced life for the residents. The family is particularly grateful to the care given Evelyn by Dionne, Dr. A Morelli and Dr. Marc Essak. In her final days she spent hours on the phone with her family for whom she expressed much love and gratitude. Her laughter and compassion will be remembered and she will be greatly missed. A private family celebration of her life will happen in the future when travel is possible. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved