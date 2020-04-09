|
Fae passed away peacefully at Fairhaven Nursing Home on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in her 89th year. Fae, beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Anderson (2018). Loving and devoted mother of Bruce (Gail), Fraser (Sue) and Gordon. Cherished grandmother of Ian (Jennifer), Kelly, Nikki and Brian. Cherished sister-in-law of Shirley McGee, Sharon McGee, and Alberta Drummond. Predeceased by her siblings Gwen Petherick (Carl), Gerald McGee, Arden McGee, Lloyd McGee, and brothers-in-law Jim Anderson (Fern) and Alan Drummond (husband of Alberta). The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Fairhaven Long Term Care, for their considerate attention and care of Fae. There will be a private family graveside service at Highland Park Cemetery. In memory of Fae, donations to your local food bank would be appreciated by the family. Expressions of condolence may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 9, 2020