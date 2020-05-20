Passed away on Monday, May 18th, 2020 at Fairhaven Home in Peterborough, at the age of 80 with her husband, Jim Foster of 40 years, by her side. Faith is survived by her children Wendy, Rob, and Tamara. She is predeceased by her son Scott and parents William and Adelaide Ramsay. Survived by many other friends and family. Faith will be remembered as a wonderful wife and was loved by everyone who knew her. Special thanks to Fairhaven nursing staff, the VON, and family care. Cremation has taken place. In memory of Faith, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice through the funeral home, and condolences may be made online. www.CommunityAlternative.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 20, 2020.