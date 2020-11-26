Teacher, Pet Lover, Artist and Musician. Born August 3, 1936 and passed away at the St. Joseph's at Fleming Nursing Home, Peterborough on November 16, 2020. Fern was predeceased by her sister Orene in childhood, father Leo, mother Esther and brother Manford "Doc" Koenig. Fern is survived and will be missed by her nieces and nephew, Karen Mawhinney, Laurie Guerette and Kevin Koenig as well as her true and faithful friends who were with her till the end. When I'm Gone When I come to the end of my journey, and I travel my last weary mile, just forget if you can, that I ever frowned, and remember only the smile. Forget unkind words I have spoken; remember some good I have done, forget that I ever had heartache, and remember I've had loads of fun. Forget that I've stumbled and blundered, and sometimes fell by the way. Remember I have fought some hard battles, and won, ere the close of the day. Then forget to grieve for my going, I would not have sad for a day. Condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com