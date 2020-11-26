1/1
Fern Adeline KOENIG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fern's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teacher, Pet Lover, Artist and Musician. Born August 3, 1936 and passed away at the St. Joseph's at Fleming Nursing Home, Peterborough on November 16, 2020. Fern was predeceased by her sister Orene in childhood, father Leo, mother Esther and brother Manford "Doc" Koenig. Fern is survived and will be missed by her nieces and nephew, Karen Mawhinney, Laurie Guerette and Kevin Koenig as well as her true and faithful friends who were with her till the end. When I'm Gone When I come to the end of my journey, and I travel my last weary mile, just forget if you can, that I ever frowned, and remember only the smile. Forget unkind words I have spoken; remember some good I have done, forget that I ever had heartache, and remember I've had loads of fun. Forget that I've stumbled and blundered, and sometimes fell by the way. Remember I have fought some hard battles, and won, ere the close of the day. Then forget to grieve for my going, I would not have sad for a day. Condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fallis & Shields Funeral Home
35 King Street West
Millbrook, ON L0A 1G0
705-932-5300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fallis & Shields Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved