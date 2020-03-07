|
|
Passed away peacefully at the P.R.H.C. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in her 95th year. Florrie met her husband Bernie while working at Eaton's in downtown Toronto. They married in 1947 and lived in Richmond Hill until his retirement. Together they summered on Kashabog Lake and would make their way to their condo in Cape Coral, Florida in the winter. After Bernie's death in 2011, Florrie moved into St. John's Centre in Peterborough. It was here that she made many friends and enjoyed all of the social activities, including crafts, the St. Margaret's Guild and attending her church, St. John's Anglican. Florrie flourished at St. John's and in her spare time she loved to write short stories and teach students from Kenya that were attending Trent University to knit. Loving wife of the late Bernard "Bernie" Corless. Lovingly remembered by her son Barnie (Anna Marie) of Parry Sound, her daughter and best friend Noranne Flower (Bob) of Ennismore and daughter-in-law Joan Airhart (George) of Newmarket. Dear grandma of Bill, Bernadette (Mike), Michael, Jeffrey and Jaclyn and great-grandma of Phoebe and Liam. Also remembered by her sister Eileen Bird, nieces, nephew and her granddog Marlie. Predeceased by her parents Robert & Mary Gordon, sons Randie (1997), David (2016), granddaughters Denise and Amanda and sister Margaret Bowers. A private family service and interment will be held at the Elgin Mills Cemetery, Richmond Hill. Memorial donations may be made to the Lakefield Animal Welfare Society (L.A.W.S.) or the Heart & Stroke Foundation as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting the c, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355. A special thank you to her nurse and friend Audra and the nurses of A2 at the P.R.H.C. and a very special thank you to the all of the staff at St. John's Centre.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 7, 2020