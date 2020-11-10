Entered into rest at on November 6, 2020 at Victoria Manor. Flossie was the dearly beloved wife of the late Stanley Black (1987). Beloved mother of the late Charles Black, Marlene and her husband Verne Haight. Loving grandmother of Gordon Haight, the-late Bonnie Arquette, Brent and Jaclynn and great-grandmother to Cameron and Ben. Predeceased by Ronald, Edna, Norman, Wilfred, Stanley and Harold. She will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. A graveside service for Flossie was held on November 10, 2020 at the Cedar Vale Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Ronald McDonald House or Victoria Manor would be appreciated by the family. Donations may be made through the Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca