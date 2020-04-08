|
SKILLING, Florence (nee Ramsay) born on March 8, 1931 in Quebec City, Quebec ~ passed away peacefully at Caressant Care Nursing Home on Mary Street, Lindsay, Ontario on Monday, March 30, 2020. After many months at Ross Memorial Hospital, Florence reunited at the hospital with her beloved husband, Andrew Skilling who passed away on March 1, 2020. Loving mother of Shirley Barnes, Kathleen Jangi (Charanjit), Andrew (Cindi) and Ian (Heather). Proud Grandma to Andrea (Trevor), Christy (Lee), Ryan (Jen), Erin (Tawnya), Daniel (Meghan), Sarita (Mandeep), Anita (Daniel), Aran, Laura, Adam, Alana and Natalie. Great Grandma to Conner, Kayley, Camden, Brayden, Greyson, Mya, Ayvenn and Asher. The family would like to thank all those who have taken time to visit over the past months, the wonderful Doctors, Nurses and other staff of Ross Memorial Hospital and the PSW's at Castle Keep for their fantastic care. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to a is appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 8, 2020