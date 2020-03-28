Home

Frances Jean NOLAN

Frances Jean NOLAN Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Fran on Friday, March 20, 2020 in her 91st year at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Kenneth Edward Nolan. Devoted and cherished mother to Ray (Valorie) of Whitby, Ron (Madonna), and Patti Nolan of Peterborough. Loving grandmother to Nicole (Ron Deegan), Jeanette (Mark Monkman), Katie Rawson, Hayley (Shawn Hartwick), Rhonda Nolan, Emily Nolan (Keith Calderwood), Marty O'Dette, & Greg O'Dette (Christine). Loving great-grandmother to Ciara O'Dette, Blake O'Dette, Cydney O'Dette, Cassius Monkman-Nolan, Jacob Rawson, Annabel Hartwick, Griffin Hartwick, Nickolas Fournier, Dylan Rawson, Nolan Calderwood, Laine Calderwood, Claire Nolan, and step great-grandchildren Emma Calderwood and Drew Calderwood. Also remembered by sisters Helen (late Sandy Robson), Grace (Jim Millar), Kay Nickle, and the late Janie and (late Phil Zeller). Remembered and loved by many nieces and nephews. Sadly missed by pet companion Bailey. Predeceased daughter of Irene (Endicott) and Clifford Huston. Fran was born and lived in Lindsay and later resided in Peterborough with her husband Ken where they raised their family. Fran was the Envelope Secretary for a number of years at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, a member of the St. Paul's Scouts Mothers Auxiliary and the St. Paul's Ladies Aid Auxiliary. She was in our eyes, the very best Mom, Nana, and Great-Nana we could ever have had. A Celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date due to the current circumstances of Covid-19. If desired, donations in memory of Fran, may be made to St. Stephen's Memorial Fund, the , or the . Arrangements entrusted to the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 28, 2020
