Suddenly at his residence on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the late Linda McDougall. Loving father of Saralea McNeil, Roderick McNeil and Alexander McNeil (Tammy). Cherished grandfather of Mandy and Lyndon and great-grandfather of Jaxxenn. Dear brother of Gail Kellar (late Bill), Linda Lucas (Jim) and the late Edward Roberts. Sadly missed by his Aunt Marg Dack (George). Also missed by his nephews Randy Rogers (Kerri), Ricky Rogers (Cindy), Frankie Kellar and Bill Jr. Kellar. Frank will be remembered by the MacDougall family. A private graveside will take place at Highland Park Cemetery at a later date. In memory of Frank, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online Book of Condolence may be signed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com