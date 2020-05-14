Frances (Franziska Gremer) LUNK
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Frances on May 8, 2020 at St. Joseph's at Fleming in her 92nd year. Born February 17, 1929 in Bavaria, Germany, she was the devoted wife to Heinz Lunk (deceased, October 25, 2015). Dear mother of Angela Minicola and her husband Peter (deceased, January 25, 2020). Loving grandma of Natalie Minicola of St. John's, Nfld., David Minicola, his wife, Susannah, and great-grandma of Adam and Kyle Minicola, all of Ottawa. Survived by her devoted brother, Ray Gremer (Rosemarie deceased), her sister-in-law, Helma Gremer (Lothar deceased) along with nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Andreas and Barbara Gremer, her sister, Ludmilla Benndorf, her brothers, Lothar Gremer and Dr. Gerhard Gremer of Germany. There will be a private family gathering at Little Lake Cemetery at a later time. The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated staff of St. Joseph's at Fleming in providing kind, compassionate care for 'Franzi' over the years. Those wishing to commemorate Frances through a donation, please consider the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 11, 2020
Angie, Murray & I are sorry for your loss.
Marlene Hynes
Friend
