|
|
Lived a life of exemplary service and love. Fran was generous and open to everyone she met. Supporter of community, wherever that community might be. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, auntie, niece, friend and neighbour. Fran spent her formative years in Faulkner, Manitoba and then Winnipeg. She began raising her family in Thompson before settling in Pontypool, Ontario. Frances was devoted to a tireless and dedicated ministry, bringing God to those who were not anticipating His immediate presence. Fran brought the reality of His enormous love to the inmates at Millbrook Prison and then to the Central East Correctional Centre. In partnership with her husband Jim, she was involved in numerous community projects including: the Pontypool Park Board, local churches of every denomination, youth groups, Bethany Foodbank, the Cursillo Movement, marriage preparation for the Diocese of Peterborough and the World Wide Marriage Encounter. She never hesitated to answer any call to action. She was a foundational member of the St. Thomas More Parish in Pontypool, Millbrook, Bewdley and Nesleton communities. When a music ministry was needed, she learned to play the guitar. She was a past president of the CWL. Fran was responsible for bringing elementary and secondary Catholic education to the Pontypool area. She had a green thumb, appreciated musicianship, creative endeavours of every sort and was exactly the sort of baker that folks in the know would keep an eye on where her treats would land on tables at community dinners, celebrations, fundraisers or bazaars. Her ready smile and laughter were absolutely infectious. Fran had the intuitive understanding of knowing when a person needed a tangible reminder of their worth - regularly and thoughtfully delivering: "love notes," baking, home cooking and messages at exactly the right moment. The eldest of 12, Fran filled the role of big sister with unceasing fidelity. Devoted mother of: Christie (James), Bruce, Joel and Shaun (Dana) and exceedingly proud grandmother of John, Shea, Chloe and Jacob. The love she openly shared and championed for each one of us was particularly rooted in her vocation as wife. She celebrated every one of her 53 years of marriage and considered her partnership with her husband Jim as the foundation of her calling. Fran always saluted the vocation of other couples. She was a firm believer in the power of meditation, reflection and prayer. She openly witnessed her unwavering faith. Fran had the uncanny ability to immediately note and laud the strengths and goodness that she saw present in all. This affirmation is perhaps the challenge we are each called to continue to witness in our own lives. If we must choose to err, we should choose to err with love. Visitation begins at 10:00, with a funeral mass immediately following at the Cathedral of St. Peter-in-Chains (411 Reid St.). at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020. Friends are invited to visit and celebrate Frances' life at a reception immediately following mass at The Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre (356 Rubidge St.) Memorial donations can be made to the community charity that you most closely support. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 21, 2020