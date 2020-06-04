Frances passed away at the P.R.H.C. on Friday, May 22, 2020. Frances King of Peterborough in her 74th year. Fran worked for many years in the Engineering Department of Bell Canada. Fran is the loving wife of the late Gary Douglas King. Dear mom to Lindsey Martin (Jeremy) and loving grandma of Ellie. Predeceased by her parents Sydney and Marion. A private family service has taken place. A Celebration of Fran's Life will be held when it is safe to do so. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 4, 2020.