The heartbreak we feel is immeasurable with the passing of Frank, loving and devoted husband to Lisa, treasured father to Trey, Trent, Trisa, Taggert and Taryn. None of our endless memories will be lost in the years to come. The last time your name leaves our mouths will be when words no longer do, in the sense you will still be with us every step of the way watching over us just as you did in life. We are so proud of his battle right to the end. We are so grateful that we had him as long as we did, we are so immensely proud of you, we love and will miss you always. We wish to thank family, friends, neighbours, doctors, nurses and staff who either helped with his care, offered their kindness, and condolences. You will forever be sadly missed and loved. Love Lisa, Trey, Trent, Trisa, Taggert, and Taryn xo xo xo



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store