Frank Jankewicz

Frank passed away peacefully July 23, 2020 with his tunes blasting in the background. Predeceased by his parents Frances and Felix Jankewicz. He was cherished and loved by his spouse Dale Jankewicz and his siblings Ted (Ginni) Jankewicz and Mariann Brown (Jim). He was parent to Carly the cat. Proud uncle of Tara (Keith), Jessie (Todd), Jill, Jocelyn (Kyle), Chris (Sandi, Alyssa), Ryan (Jackie) and Corrie (Predeceased). He was great-uncle to Victoria, Sabastian (Leanna), Alexandar (Jenn), Turner, Tristan, Torin, Lilith and great-great uncle to Aydan-James. Frank had been a mechanic for over 30 years and although his long battle with lupus limited his physical abilities, it didn't dampen his spirit. He loved spending time with friends, family and his cats. Frank loved music, watching old rock videos and comedy. Frank was a caring and loving person who will be missed by many dear friends and family. If interested, donations can be made in Frank's name to Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes or Lupus Canada. Cremation has taken place, and no visitation or service will be held due to Covid-19. Online condolences can be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com
.