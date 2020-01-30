|
(Resident of Fenelon Falls) Peacefully at Fenelon Court with his family by his side on Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020 in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late June Weaver (nee Wickett). Loving father of George (Lou-Anne), David (Rose) and Christopher (Walter). Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Brad, Laura, Drew, April, Lee and by five great grandchildren. Dear brother of Jack & Ron. Predeceased by his brothers Bob, George, Eugene and his sisters Frances and Olive and by his parents Edward & Ethel Weaver. Frank was a foreman for S.A. Armstrong of Toronto for over 30 years. He was a long time volunteer of Ross Memorial Hospital and enjoyed exercise, running, walking most every day. Most of all, he enjoyed his family. Visitation, Funeral Service & Reception. Friends may call at the COBOCONK COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME 6644, Hwy # 35, Coboconk, Ontario 705-454-3913 on Sunday afternoon, February 2, 2020 from 2 until 4pm. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday morning, February 3rd, 2020 at 11 o'clock (Visitation one hour prior). Reception to follow at the Coboconk Lions Hall 9 Grandy Road, Coboconk, Ontario 705-454-1878. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario or The Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.communityfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 30, 2020