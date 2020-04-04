|
|
November 27, 1955 to April 1, 2020 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Fred VanWart. Peacefully at home, surrounded by family in his 65th year. Loving husband of Cathy (Goody), father of Sara (Don Arnott), Laura (Rob Conquer), and John (Kerri). Much adored Grandpa of Nathan and Meghan King, Stephanie, James and Matthew Conquer, Julia and Derrick VanWart. Brother of Brenda (Warren Rosborough) and Ann White. Son-in-law of Louise (the late Fred Goody). Brother-in-law of Chris (Alberta) Goody, Craig Goody, and Carol (John Hobbins). Predeceased by his parents Alton and Marjorie VanWart, brother Herb Pane and grandson Zechariah Conquer. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Thank you to all our family and friends for the support. Thank you to all of the medical professionals who provided exceptional care that allowed Fred to remain in his home. Arrangements are entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield. A celebration of Fred's life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to a hospice or charity of your choosing would be appreciated by family. Donations and/or condolences may be made at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 4, 2020