1/1
Frederick Anthony PINFIELD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick Anthony Pinfield passed away Sunday July 19th, 2020. Tony will be sadly missing by his wife Ethel and step-daughter Lynn, his nephew Richard Wooller and wife Hieke of England. Tony is pre-deceased by his first wife Joan, three brothers Dick, Jack, Peter and sister Feida. Tony was a veteran of the British navy. He served in Capetown, South Africa for many years. He was a mason for over sixty years and a master of Gothic Lodge. He worked at Union Carbide as a supervisor and retired in 1985. Tony will be remembered by his gardens, sense of humor and witty ways. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Kawartha Lakes or the Ross Memorial Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mackey Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved