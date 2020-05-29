Dearest Fred passed away in Peterborough on May 26, 2020 in his 69th year. Beloved and cherished father of Justin Moore and the late Brian Moore and cherished grandpa of Kristina Moore. A dear brother of Bob Moore, Pam Fallis, Paula (Roxy) Beatty, Peggy Pilatzkie and Randy (Sharon) Moore. Predeceased by his parents Charlie and Irene Moore. He will be deeply missed by many nieces and nephews and all those that knew him. Fred was a man that would sit and have many drinks, share songs and would tell stories of his road trips. Fred cared dearly for the native culture, his family and friends and he was a longtime member of the Lakefield Legion. His musical talent and spirit will live on through his beloved son and only granddaughter. Life will never quite be the same without him. May the roaming gypsy enjoy his next journey.....Cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be left at www.CommunityAlternaitve.ca.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 29, 2020.