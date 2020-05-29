Frederick Edward Moore
Dearest Fred passed away in Peterborough on May 26, 2020 in his 69th year. Beloved and cherished father of Justin Moore and the late Brian Moore and cherished grandpa of Kristina Moore. A dear brother of Bob Moore, Pam Fallis, Paula (Roxy) Beatty, Peggy Pilatzkie and Randy (Sharon) Moore. Predeceased by his parents Charlie and Irene Moore. He will be deeply missed by many nieces and nephews and all those that knew him. Fred was a man that would sit and have many drinks, share songs and would tell stories of his road trips. Fred cared dearly for the native culture, his family and friends and he was a longtime member of the Lakefield Legion. His musical talent and spirit will live on through his beloved son and only granddaughter. Life will never quite be the same without him. May the roaming gypsy enjoy his next journey.....Cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be left at www.CommunityAlternaitve.ca.


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 28, 2020
well freddy i enoyed those day on the job roofing with u and enjoyed the humour and happy go lucky man that i knew u will b misses baamaapii moccasin man
Michael and Tonia Taylor
Friend
May 28, 2020
r.i.p fred you truly were one of a kind till we see u again moccasin man always have memories to make us smile mike and i will miss ur humour
Tonia And Mike Taylor
Friend
May 27, 2020
What a wonderful man I had the pleasure of him being in my life. As a kid I would sit on his knee he would sing to me. Always remember leather vest bare feet. Rest in peace.
Sandra scott
Friend
