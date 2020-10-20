Passed away peacefully, in his 95th year at Ross Memorial Hospital on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Beloved and cherished husband of Peggy (Margaret) for 71 years. Proud father of Carol (Keith), James (predeceased), Janice (John) and Christine (Randy). Loving grandpa to Kerri-Lynn, Andrea, John, Sean and Samantha. So proud of his great grandchildren: Liam, Benjamin, Donavan and Dustin. He loved to hear all their stories about school and sports and activities. He cherished their handmade cards and poems and encouraged them in their sports endeavors. Born March 1, 1925, he was the youngest son of five children born to Ethel and Ernest Stacey of Yelverton. Fred worked with his father on the family farm and he loved his horses. He was a true sportsman playing baseball, hockey, badminton and tennis. He played badminton up until his early 80's. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with special friends and family. After his marriage to Peggy, he continued to raise sheep and cattle with some special help from his children. He worked at General Motors in Oshawa for 31 years and still found time for family and friends. Retirement allowed Fred and Peggy time to travel all throughout Canada and spend time at their trailer park fishing and gardening. Fred's feet never stopped and, as Peggy says...he was the smoothest dancer on the dance floor. Fred passed away on the night of the "Harvest Moon" and the quiet country gentleman who had touched the hearts of so many was guided gently by moonlight, through the dark, to his final peaceful home. Memorial Service will take place at a later date at North Nestleton Cemetery. Special thanks to all the nurses and staff at Ross Memorial Hospital, especially to the nurses in Palliative Care. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Chayer for his care and professionalism. Donations may be made to the Hospital for Sick Children in Fred's memory. Donations and condolences may be made through the funeral home, or online at www.mackeys.ca