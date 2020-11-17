On Remembrance Day, November 11, twenty four hours after testing positive for Covid-19, Frederick Walter Williams got added to the long list of loved ones that this virus has taken from us all in 2020. Fred was not alone, but with family forbidden to be at his side, we are trying to look beyond that sorrow and, instead, to Fred's long life. Born August 14, 1925 in Devonshire, Bermuda, Fred left that tiny island for Canada's big opportunities. The best of these was to marry Svea Marie (Johnson) and set out on their 63-year-long adventure. Fred worked for the Department of Highways, and later—before that expanse of bungalows and fields and forests became a city—the Borough of Scarborough. Some of Fred's workmates turned into friends, and in 1966 when Fred and Svea bought a patch of waterfront near Apsley, those poor blokes helped Fred heave gravel, cement and lumber on to a barge, steer it across the lake, and haul the makings of a small cottage up a steep rock-face. For years to come, Wolf Lake was where friends and family came together to hack away scrub, slap at mosquitoes, swab wasp stings, curse at seized water pumps and iron out their differences. These were the happiest times. Fred and Svea retired to Peterborough, where they learned to play golf, swam at the 'Y,' and made lasting friendships. Fred joined the Kiwanis Club of Scott's Plains and thoroughly enjoyed volunteering as he looked forward to post-duty coffee and jokes at Tim's, or at the Carousel if they were splashing out. Over time, the members got older and the group around the Tim's table grew smaller. Eventually for Fred and Svea, too, came the need for long-term care. Fairhaven was a blessing. Its bright rooms and dedicated, caring staff made the transition easier. And five years after he lost his beloved Svea, it was those dedicated individuals who cared for Fred. We are so grateful for Nurse Erin, who sat for hours with dad, stroked his forehead and eased his passing. Heartfelt thanks go to Director of Care, Betty Hazen, to Dr. Spink—who for many years attended to Fred with care and humour—to Dana, Jenna, Sadie, Brad, Sandra and everyone on WV2 whose respect, attention and tenderness to Fred has meant the world. We thank Bob Morash, whose steadfast friendship was a model of kindness for Fred's entire family. This includes Fred's beloved sisters Iris (Keith d. 2010), Joan(Skip) and Nola (Glenn d. 2002); his dear brothers Michael (Helena) and Terry, and of course, Stephen, too; his cherished daughter Joan (faithful guardian "Chevy"), and many nieces and nephews whose names and interests Fred did his best to follow well into his 90s. Fred never met a dog he didn't love. If you wish, a donation to L.A.W.S. in Fred's name would suit him to a 't.' In kinder days, we will celebrate Fred and Svea together, as is meant to be, in the wild place that let Frederick be Freddie.



