It is with heavy hearts to announce the passing of Garnet at the age of 82. Garnet was the son of the late Lucy Lovett and Walter Watts. Brother of the late Sam Watts and the late Marion Adam. He spent the last 40 years with his partner Joanne (Joan). Stepfather of Ken Hurren (Kathy), Lloyd Hurren (Joyce), Penny Ressor and a special father of Mike Hurren (Angela). Grandfather (Poppa) of Sean, Crystal, Kyle, Kory, Damien, Brandon, Alicia, Naomi, Josh, Dalton and Zachary. Great grandfather of Katelyn, Mason, Addison, Owen, Nathan and Liam. He also had many nieces and nephews. Garnet was a gifted carpenter, farmer, retired foreman from De Havilland Aircraft, but was most known as his talents as a musician. He played in many bands, including Comancheros, Northern Lights and Rhythm Country. He played with many other friends, including his closest friend Lloyd Metheral. He was most happy when he had a guitar or a violin in his hands. He had a great sense of humor and kept this even when he was sick to cheer up those working hard around him. Following cremation, Garnet will be interred in the family plot at EDEN CEMETERY, Cambray. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB), COVID-19 Foundation, Shriners Hospital for Children, United Way for the City of Kawartha Lakes or the Sunnybrook Foundation would be appreciated by the family and may be arranged through the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205). Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 3, 2020