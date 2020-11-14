Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday November 9, 2020 at the age of 78 at Case Manor Care Community, Bobcaygeon. Garry loved his prized corvette, enjoyed a good game of golf with friends, and working outside in his garden, before his health declined. A resident of Case Manor for the past few years, the family would like to thank the staff, especially those on the 2nd floor, and in particular, Patrick, for their compassionate care of Garry. He is loved and will be missed by his wife of 36 years, Janet (nee Davey), sons Glenn (Shonda MacEwen), Chris (Luana) and Ryan, step children John and Kimberly Jopling, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, siblings Larry (Carol), Barry (Diane, Barry predeceased), Susie Tierney (Bill Knorr), and Mark (Maureen), mother-in-law Pat Shuert, good friend Frank McKeown "Brud", and his fur friend Maggie Mae. Predeceased by his parents Bud & Lenore and brother Barry. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOME, MONK CHAPEL. Cremation. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation. Donations can be made and/or condolences shared by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705.738.3222.