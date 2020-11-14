1/1
Garry Lanny Ross FAGEL
1942-02-25 - 2020-11-09
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday November 9, 2020 at the age of 78 at Case Manor Care Community, Bobcaygeon. Garry loved his prized corvette, enjoyed a good game of golf with friends, and working outside in his garden, before his health declined. A resident of Case Manor for the past few years, the family would like to thank the staff, especially those on the 2nd floor, and in particular, Patrick, for their compassionate care of Garry. He is loved and will be missed by his wife of 36 years, Janet (nee Davey), sons Glenn (Shonda MacEwen), Chris (Luana) and Ryan, step children John and Kimberly Jopling, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, siblings Larry (Carol), Barry (Diane, Barry predeceased), Susie Tierney (Bill Knorr), and Mark (Maureen), mother-in-law Pat Shuert, good friend Frank McKeown "Brud", and his fur friend Maggie Mae. Predeceased by his parents Bud & Lenore and brother Barry. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOME, MONK CHAPEL. Cremation. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation. Donations can be made and/or condolences shared by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705.738.3222.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved