passed at Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Orillia, on Monday, April 6, 2020. Garry Thomson of Beaverton was beloved companion of Betty Carnevale. Brother of Gayle "Tracy" (John) Price and uncle of Kellie Price (Brad) , Scott (Candice) Price and great uncle of Devon and Jordan. Garry will be fondly remembered by his step-children and their families. There will be a celebration life gathering at a later date. If so desired memorial donations in memory of Garry, to Soldiers Memorial Hospital ICU or a would be greatly appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Mangan Funeral Home. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 8, 2020