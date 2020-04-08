Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mangan Funeral Home
332 Osborne Street
Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-5777
Resources
More Obituaries for Garry THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry Warren THOMSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garry Warren THOMSON Obituary
passed at Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Orillia, on Monday, April 6, 2020. Garry Thomson of Beaverton was beloved companion of Betty Carnevale. Brother of Gayle "Tracy" (John) Price and uncle of Kellie Price (Brad) , Scott (Candice) Price and great uncle of Devon and Jordan. Garry will be fondly remembered by his step-children and their families. There will be a celebration life gathering at a later date. If so desired memorial donations in memory of Garry, to Soldiers Memorial Hospital ICU or a would be greatly appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Mangan Funeral Home. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -