It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of an incredible man. After a very courageous battle with COPD, Garth Havelock Nicholls, in his 82nd year, passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. He was surrounded by the love of his family. Garth was the beloved husband of Gwen (nee Bryant) for 59 years. Loving father of Cheryl (Jim Bedard), Rick, Heather (John Giffen), Sonya and Diana (Ryan Bevington). Cherished Papa of Greg (Amanda), Spencer (Alicia), Stephanie, Jeeny (Kevin), Alex (Sagal), Justin, Ryan, Kaden, Ethan, Carter and Hannah. Proud Great-Papa of Theo. Beloved brother of Betty (Bob Ellery), Beverly (Bill Woodbine) and Marian (Eric Junkin, d. 2010). Dearly respected brother-in-law of Leo Bryant (Gwyneth), Sheila (Holly Cooper), Glen Bryant (Elaine), Valerie (Leonard Greer), Fern (John Eason), Philip Bryant (Laura) and Denise (Hugh Magee). He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends. Garth was a devoted family man, humble and hardworking. He was proud of his work as a hydro lineman and a dedicated volunteer firefighter for 37 years. He was active in the community, coaching and officiating baseball and hockey and he was a Rotarian for many years. Proud of his Red Rock roots, he loved growing up on the farm, playing sports and spending time with his cousins. As he grew older, sports continued to be a major part of his life. He spent many hours at the ballpark, arena and golf course. His love of sports continues through his children and grandchildren. He had many adventures with the Fenelon Falls Old Flyers and enjoyed great times with the 6 Pac Hunt Club. Garth valued his time with his coffee buddies. He loved long drives, a good game of euchre, scratch tickets, trips to the casino, good laughs and meeting old friends everywhere he went. He lived a full life, in a great town. He was surrounded by a large family, great friends and good neighbours. He was a very proud man who touched many lives and was loved by all. A celebration of Garth's life will take place at Fenelon Community Centre on Saturday October 3 with details to follow. To leave condolence, share a story or photo or make a memorial donation to the Fenelon Falls Fire Fighter Association please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Provincial directives require that you arrive with a face mask or face shield. Social distancing will be monitored closely. Rest peacefully, breathe freely, we love you.