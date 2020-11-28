1/1
Gary Vincent RODREGUE
Peacefully in the company of family on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Peterborough Ontario. Gary was a career teacher with the Greater Essex County Board of Educations Prior to his retirement in 2004. He is survived by his sisters Nancy Scheurer (Wally), Gale Peter, Bonnie Barrett and Sharon Gaudreau (Joe); his nieces Jenny, Liszett, Kristin, and Tracey; nephews Dustin, Ryan and Jason. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Louis Rodregue and brother Wayne. The family wish to thank the amazing staff on Pathway at St. Joseph's at Fleming for the compassion they showed Gary and family. In memory of Gary, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
