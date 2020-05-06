Passed into eternal rest at PRHC Palliative Care on Saturday, May 2, 2020 after a brief illness. Loving husband of 58 years to Cecilia (nee Kelly). Loving father of Mark (Marion), Stephen, and Suzette. Dear brother of Marcel (Mary), Jeanette Jones (Gary), Gail Slessor (Yukon). Loving Grandfather of Luke, Joshua, Hilary, Tyler, Michael, Nicholas, and Great Grandfather of Lilly, Ayla, Raina, Meadow, Scarlett, Lilliana, Carly, and Lainey. Remembered by many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Oscar DuMoulin and Juliette Beaulieu. A Celebration of Gaston`s Life will be held when recent public health circumstances permit. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 6, 2020.