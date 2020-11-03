1/1
Gene Merdith Newell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at his home in Gelert on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the age of 84. Devoted husband and best friend of Gala (Snell) for over 55 years. Proud father of Colin (Alison), Greg, and Kelly (Chris Allaire). Loving and cherished grampa of Madison, Brock, Ava, Owen, Payton, and Carter. Predeceased by his parents Irvin and Victoria (Cox) Newell and by his siblings Florence, Grant, Edith, Mike, Joy, Barbara, Eldridge, and Hartley. Brother-in-law of Yvonne Newell, Chris Reid (Butch Harrison), Jack Snell (Cathy). Lovingly remembered by Nancy and by his nieces, nephews, family and friends. Gene was a loyal and dedicated member of Arcadia Masonic Lodge number 440 for 44 years and had achieved 32 degrees with the Scottish Rite at Peterborough Valley of Perfection. Gene was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch number 636 for many years. Second to his family, Gene loved sports, played fast pitch to the age 65, and was a loyal Maple Leafs fan. As per Gene's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will be held at Gelert Cemetery on Saturday, November 7, 2020. A Celebration of Gene's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations to the Minden Food Bank would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0. www.gordonmonkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved