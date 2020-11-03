Passed away peacefully at his home in Gelert on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the age of 84. Devoted husband and best friend of Gala (Snell) for over 55 years. Proud father of Colin (Alison), Greg, and Kelly (Chris Allaire). Loving and cherished grampa of Madison, Brock, Ava, Owen, Payton, and Carter. Predeceased by his parents Irvin and Victoria (Cox) Newell and by his siblings Florence, Grant, Edith, Mike, Joy, Barbara, Eldridge, and Hartley. Brother-in-law of Yvonne Newell, Chris Reid (Butch Harrison), Jack Snell (Cathy). Lovingly remembered by Nancy and by his nieces, nephews, family and friends. Gene was a loyal and dedicated member of Arcadia Masonic Lodge number 440 for 44 years and had achieved 32 degrees with the Scottish Rite at Peterborough Valley of Perfection. Gene was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch number 636 for many years. Second to his family, Gene loved sports, played fast pitch to the age 65, and was a loyal Maple Leafs fan. As per Gene's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will be held at Gelert Cemetery on Saturday, November 7, 2020. A Celebration of Gene's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations to the Minden Food Bank would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0. www.gordonmonkfuneralhome.com