George A. Costain
Peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Jean. Treasured father of Leigh-Ann Costain-DeFreitas (Keith Richards), Robyn McNabb (Jamie), Mark Costain (Tracy), and Gord Costain. Cherished stepfather to Lynn Jackson (John), Derek McCormick (Ana), Kathryn McCormick, and Pauline Quade (Norm). Proud grandpa to Darian, Dalton, Danielle, Harrison, Oliver, Mikayla, Madison, Isaiah, Marissa, Kirsten, Nicole, Carter, Jim, Brittany, and Tyler and honored great-grandpa to four great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Bruce Costain (Barbara) and Carole Craigmyle (Lynn). Predeceased by his loving parents John and Mabel Costain. George was a well-respected friend to many both in Canada and the United States. A private family graveside service will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in George's memory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
