1/1
George Andrew BAIRD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Retired from G.E., 1983) Peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on August 1, 2020 in his 94th year. Beloved husband of the late Regina Decarlo-Zakarow. Brother of the late James Baird and Margaret Hay. Lovingly remembered by nieces Dianne Doxsee (Doug), great niece Elizabeth (Mark), Pat Gutoskie (Ralph), great nephew Patrick, nephew Jim Baird (Wendy), great niece Janis Jackson (Mike), great nephew Jim L. Baird (Julie) and other friends and neighbours. A tool and die maker with G.E., George enjoyed sailing and loved spending time at his Headlands Cottage on Stoney Lake. George and Regina spent many happy winters at their condo in Florida. There will be no public gathering at this time due to Covid restrictions. A private graveside service at Little Lake Cemetery has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to the Salvation Army or Hospice Peterborough. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved