(Retired from G.E., 1983) Peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on August 1, 2020 in his 94th year. Beloved husband of the late Regina Decarlo-Zakarow. Brother of the late James Baird and Margaret Hay. Lovingly remembered by nieces Dianne Doxsee (Doug), great niece Elizabeth (Mark), Pat Gutoskie (Ralph), great nephew Patrick, nephew Jim Baird (Wendy), great niece Janis Jackson (Mike), great nephew Jim L. Baird (Julie) and other friends and neighbours. A tool and die maker with G.E., George enjoyed sailing and loved spending time at his Headlands Cottage on Stoney Lake. George and Regina spent many happy winters at their condo in Florida. There will be no public gathering at this time due to Covid restrictions. A private graveside service at Little Lake Cemetery has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to the Salvation Army or Hospice Peterborough. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca