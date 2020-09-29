~ It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George Todd Branscombe "Wedge" on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Survived by his wife Evelyne McConkey. The love for his son Wesley and stepson Jeffrey was like no other and of course his best buddy Prairie. Loved son of Bonna Walton and the late Leonard Branscombe and step son of Harold Walton. Loving brother of Deborah Hogendoorn (Randy), Theresa Woodward (Derek), Michael Walton (Kim), Michael Branscombe and Richard Branscombe. Dear uncle of Justin, Alex and Trisha Hogendoorn, Avery and Parker Woodward, Gavin and Reagan Walton and great uncle of Ava, Maddison, Maelynn, Brinley and Jace. Grandson of the late George and Berniece Branscombe and the late Walter "Bob" and Dorothy Todd. Todd was bigger then life and lived life to the fullest. He was the hardest worker and he always made sure family and friends never needed for anything. Todd touched many lives and had many amazing friends. He will be deeply missed by many other family, friends, workmates and his special friends Mark and Alvin. Todd had a song he played every night for Evelyne, Tiny Dancer...hold me close tiny dancer...RIP Babe, I will always be with you and I love you....Evelyne. A private family Celebration of Life will be held. In memory of Todd, donations to the family would be very much appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home and online condolences may be made at fallis-shields.com
