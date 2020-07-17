Passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the age of 97. In keeping with Gord's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL. Thank you to all the staff at Lakeland Village and Ross Memorial Hospital for their care and kindness. If desired, memorial donations can be made to Ross Memorial Hospital. Condolences and/or donations may be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705.738.3222.