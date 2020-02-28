|
Passed away while surrounded by his loving family at Caressant Care Nursing Home in Lindsay, Sunday, February 23, 2020, a day after his 80th birthday. Beloved husband and best friend of Alma (Nee Field) for 51 years, nine months. Loving father of David (Christine), Jamie (Debbie) and Robbie. Loving grandfather of Parker and Logan. Dear brother of Stuart (Jackie), Maria Cornish (late John), Ronnie (Tanis), Brian (Judy) and Ken. Brother-in-law of Betty Archer (Percy) (Phil) Barb Jenkins. Brother-in-law of Art and Aileen Field, Ralph and Jackie Field and Doug Field. Harry is predeceased by his parents Joe and Helen (nee Seeley), brother Charles, Percy, Raymond and Clare. Brother-in-law Lyle Field. Relatives and friends were invited to a visitation on Wednesday, February 26th at STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205) from 7 - 9 p.m. and Thursday, February 27th at the Little Britain United Church, 1022 Little Britain Rd, Little Britain, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society or the Little Britain United Church would be appreciated by the Jenkins family. Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 28, 2020