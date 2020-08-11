1/
George Ronald HUGHES
Passed away suddenly in his home on August 9, 2020 at the age of 60. George is survived by his brothers Donald (Carol) and John Hughes, sister Doris (Brian predeceased) Lister, nieces and nephews Sheri (Matt) Reesor, Rodger (Leah) Chamberlain, James (Allison) Chamberlain, Richard Chamberlain, and his many great-nieces and nephews. Lovingly remembered by his step mother Teresa, his step brothers and sister and their families, and his best friends Mike and Bonnie Coombs and their families. Predeceased by his parents, George and Betty Hughes. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
