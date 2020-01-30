|
|
(Former Owner of Sterling Pools Ltd. and Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus) Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Monday, January 27, 2020 in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Anne English for 57 years. Loving father of Wayne (Sara), Steve, Patricia and Tracey (Dan Raycroft). Dear grandfather of Kennedy and Karling, Alexandria (Brian Anderson), Jordyn (Ryan McConnell) and great-grandfather of Will. Dear brother of Father Leo Coughlin and Shirley Hartwick. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by his parents Charles and Agnes (Cleary), brothers Richard (Flora) and Charles, sisters Rita (Xavier Dupuis), Patricia (Leonard Carroll), Audrey (Gus Faux), Barbara Sanderson (Bud), Mary (Joe Saliba) and Carmel. Visitation at DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME 431 George Street South from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020. Funeral Mass at OUR LADY OF THE ASSUMPTION CHURCH, OTONABEE on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at Our Lady of Assumption Parish Hall. Interment at St. Paul's Cemetery, Norwood on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. In memory of Gerry, donations to Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation or to the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 30, 2020