Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
Gerald Lawrence HARPER


1932 - 2020
Gerald Lawrence HARPER Obituary
Passed away at Ross Memorial Hospital on April 11th at the age of 87. Husband to the late Eileen Harper (Leebody). Loving father to Barry and Marie, Jeffrey and Angela, Janice and Peter, Kevin and Cassidy. Grandfather to Michelle, Elizabeth, Paul, Tammy and Allan, Sean and Cheryl, Naomi and Jay, Emily, Jessica and Mike, Eric, Madelin and Keir. Will also be missed by his 12 great-grandchildren and his great-great-granddaughter. Survived by his brother Garfield and Laura. Also remembered by nephews, nieces and many cousins in Northern Ontario. Born on October 27, 1932 in Matheson, Ontario to Walter and Margaret. Raised in Toronto where he met Eileen at a dance at The Palais Royale. They moved to Burlington where they raised their 4 children. Worked most of his career life with British Petroleum in Burlington and Toronto. After retiring Gerald and Eileen lived in Elliot Lake and Bowmanville, Gerald had lived in Lindsay for the last seven years. Gerald served with the Canadian Armed Forces and was a Freemason member. We would like to acknowledge and thank all the hard working brave staff at Ross Memorial Hospital during these challenging times. A Celebration of Gerald's life will take place at a later date in Bowmanville at Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home, 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville, Ontario. Memorial Donations may be made to Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 23, 2020
