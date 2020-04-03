Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Godfrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Lawrence Patrick Godfrey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away on Thursday March, 26th, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, at the age of 67 after a brave battle with chronic pain and diabetes. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Susan (nee. Thompson). Predeceased by his parents Larry and Bridgit Theresa. Survived by his brother Terry (Sharon), and sister Heather (Wayne). Jerry was a long-time employee of Call-A-Cab and several ambulance services. He will also be very much missed by his close friend Hans McKee. Cremation has taken place with Community Alternative Funeral Home. www.CommunityAlternative.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -