Passed away on Thursday March, 26th, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, at the age of 67 after a brave battle with chronic pain and diabetes. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Susan (nee. Thompson). Predeceased by his parents Larry and Bridgit Theresa. Survived by his brother Terry (Sharon), and sister Heather (Wayne). Jerry was a long-time employee of Call-A-Cab and several ambulance services. He will also be very much missed by his close friend Hans McKee. Cremation has taken place with Community Alternative Funeral Home. www.CommunityAlternative.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 3, 2020