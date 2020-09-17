PETERS, Gerald William "Jerry" - Passed away peacefully at home, on Friday, September 11, 2020, with his family at his side. Jerry of Peterborough, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio was 78 years of age. A gregarious man, a vibrant spirit, a force of nature and pillar in his community, the Old Coach has left this world too soon. Jerry was a man with impressive accomplishments, a legacy for the ages to be sure, and the best laugh you've ever heard. He was a revered coach, a beloved teacher and counsellor, a son, uncle, friend and brother. But above all, he was a husband and a father - a consummate family man. Jerry and Nancy met on a blind date on New Year's Eve, 1970. Theirs is a love that not only endured, it grew with every passing year, every milestone achieved, every triumph and every challenge. It's timeless and sets the bar for what true love and partnership in marriage looks like. Jerry was a sportsman to the core, his first love, football. He was passionate about the game and all the life lessons hidden between the pigskin and the end zone. He devoted precious volunteer hours on and off the field, but above all else, he was most proud of his family. Everything he did, he did for his family. He bragged about his kids and grandchildren to anyone who would listen and continued to be head over heels in love with Nancy every day. To know Jerry was to love him. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met and welcomed all with kindness, a smile and genuine care. His wife Nancy, his children Carolyn (Glen Leeson), Christina (Glen Corey), Angela and David, and his grandchildren Lauryn, Emma and Sam will carry him in their hearts forever. His brothers and sisters and friends will keep him with them always. He will be missed so deeply by so many. 'Drive By' Memorial Visiting will be held at Jerry's home, 780 Hopkins Avenue, Peterborough, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1 - 4 pm. Feel free to don a mask, stop by and browse through all of Jerry's memorabilia with his family. And please come prepared to share a story or two. Donations in Jerry's memory made to the All Saint's Heritage Trust Fund, Wheels of Hope or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family.