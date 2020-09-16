Entered into rest peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Jerry, in his 87th year, was the beloved husband of the late Maria "Mary" Bos (2016). Much loved father of Theresa, Robert and Steven. Cherished Opa of Chantal, Brittany, Nicole and Trista. Fondly remembered by his extended family in Peterborough, London; throughout Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. Visitation will take place at the Stoddart Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205) on Friday, September 18th from 12:30 until 1:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lindsay at 2:00 p.m. Cremation will follow with a private interment at St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the Canopy Project of Kawartha Lakes to plant a tree is Jerry's honour or the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com