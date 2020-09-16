1/1
Gerardus Petrus (Jerry) BOS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerardus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Entered into rest peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Jerry, in his 87th year, was the beloved husband of the late Maria "Mary" Bos (2016). Much loved father of Theresa, Robert and Steven. Cherished Opa of Chantal, Brittany, Nicole and Trista. Fondly remembered by his extended family in Peterborough, London; throughout Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. Visitation will take place at the Stoddart Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205) on Friday, September 18th from 12:30 until 1:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lindsay at 2:00 p.m. Cremation will follow with a private interment at St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the Canopy Project of Kawartha Lakes to plant a tree is Jerry's honour or the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved