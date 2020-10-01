Gerlinde Bernhardt-Davis passed away in Peterborough, Ontario, on September 19, 2020, in her youthful and unfinished 69th year. Born in Innsbruck, Austria, to Karl and Klara Bernhardt, the family emigrated to Canada in 1952, where she and her older brother Herb Bernhardt (Donna) grew up in the Windsor area before moving to North Bay in 1966. She married Dan Davis in 1971, and they had two sons, Kevin (Laura) and Sean (Kate). They relocated to Peterborough in 2011 to be closer to Sean and Kate and their two boys, Blake and Hudson, who were her greatest joy. Both introspective and fun-loving, she was just as happy reading at home with a cat on her lap as she was laughing and sharing memories at the big family dinners she loved or spending a long lunch with a good friend, always ready to listen to you or laugh with you. Intelligent and curious, she was continually searching for new ways to see and understand the world both within and beyond herself on her lifelong journey of learning and growing. She was an avid reader, talented cook, enthusiastic watcher of birds and stars, nurturer of gardens, animals, children and friends. Her greatest talent and most lasting gift was her ability to know how each person in her life needed to be loved and she put her whole heart into giving that to them. Gerlinde's thoughtfulness and generosity enriched the lives of those fortunate enough to know her and call her daughter, sister, wife, Mom, Oma, auntie, friend. She embodied a motto she had recently discovered and prized: "In a life in which you can be anything, be kind." She will be deeply missed. Her life and spirit will be celebrated by her children and grandchildren in a small, private ceremony. Anyone who would like to remember Gerlinde with a donation can give to one her favourite charities: Doctors Without Borders or Lakefield Animal Welfare Society. Donations can be made through the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com