Passed away peacefully at Centennial Place, Long Term Care Facility on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at age 81. Longtime resident of Pontypool and loving wife of Klaus Werk. Mother to Elizabeth Werk and Angela Van Ryswyk (Luke) and grandmother to two wonderful girls Lally (Jake Rustin) and Sarah Van Ryswyk (Ben Sutton). Sister to Theresa Pawis, Willard Noganosh(Lana), Richard Noganosh (Wanda) and Lloyd Noganosh. Predeceased by David Noganosh (Joan deceased), Julia Noganosh, Wilfred Noganosh, Edwin Noganosh, and half-brother Jacob Noganosh. Her smiling face will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date to be announced. Please check www.mackeys.ca
for information. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca