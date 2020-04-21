|
|
Passed away peacefully in his 79th year at the PRHC on April 7th, 2020 with Charlene his wife of 53 years at his side. Loving father of Roger of Toronto and David (Becky) of Peterborough. Beloved grandfather of Ryan, Adam, Aaron, Emily, Kayla, Lauryn, Brooke, Olivia and great grandfather of Carter. Survived by brother Jacques and sisters Jeannette and Jackie all of Sudbury. Predeceased by his Grandson Matthew and father Joseph Leblanc, mother Dora Clement and step father Willbord Clement, brothers Frank, Roger, Leo, Maurice, Ron, Laurent and sisters Gabrielle and Denise. A special thank you to Dr. Crane and all the staff on 3C and the GAB unit at the PRHC. Cremation has already taken place. A Private Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 21, 2020