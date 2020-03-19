|
August 14, 1895 - March 23, 1989 Never to Be Forgotten "Mom" There was a time when "You" were young A long time it has been There will never be a "Mom" like you You will always be our "Queen" The world may change from year to year and our friends from day to day But never shall the ones "we love" From memory fade away You and Dad were "caring parents" Through all our growing years With very little to your name You dried our "many tears" As I gaze up at the sky I can sense your watchful eye All the years of "love and care" "God" called a "Great Mom" up there Loved in life, and living yet In the hearts of those who "Never Forget" Always in my thoughts and "Forever" in my heart Your loving Son Bill
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 19, 2020