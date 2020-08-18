Born November 25,1922 in Baarden East Prussia. Left her earthly body August 14, 2020 at Fairhaven Peterborough to be with her Saviour. Gertrude lived an extraordinary life, escaping Prussia hours before its fall to the Red Army with her late sister Dora and rebuilding a life in Germany. From Germany she moved to Peterborough to start Roland's Steakhouse with her husband, a jewel within the Peterborough fine dining community. She was very proud to be a Canadian and loved the freedom she found here. Gertrude's favourite activity was to spread the Gospel of Jesus to everyone she met. She is survived by her niece Ursula Maar and her great nephews Markus and his wife Nicole, Stefan, Martin and her great niece Marion. A huge thank you to Fairhaven and the wonderful staff who showed her extraordinary love and compassion in her final days. A celebration of life service for family and close friends will be held Sunday August 23rd at House of Hope Church (masks mandatory) in Peterborough at 3:00 p.m. In the words of Gertrude "I have lived a beautiful life, thank you Jesus."