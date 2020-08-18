1/1
Gertrude Elizabeth Rubman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born November 25,1922 in Baarden East Prussia. Left her earthly body August 14, 2020 at Fairhaven Peterborough to be with her Saviour. Gertrude lived an extraordinary life, escaping Prussia hours before its fall to the Red Army with her late sister Dora and rebuilding a life in Germany. From Germany she moved to Peterborough to start Roland's Steakhouse with her husband, a jewel within the Peterborough fine dining community. She was very proud to be a Canadian and loved the freedom she found here. Gertrude's favourite activity was to spread the Gospel of Jesus to everyone she met. She is survived by her niece Ursula Maar and her great nephews Markus and his wife Nicole, Stefan, Martin and her great niece Marion. A huge thank you to Fairhaven and the wonderful staff who showed her extraordinary love and compassion in her final days. A celebration of life service for family and close friends will be held Sunday August 23rd at House of Hope Church (masks mandatory) in Peterborough at 3:00 p.m. In the words of Gertrude "I have lived a beautiful life, thank you Jesus."


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Her wisdom was invaluable and her heart so ful of grace!
Jill Edwards
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved